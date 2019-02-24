POKÉMON GO's New Update Will Allow Players To Switch Teams For The First Time Since The Game's Launch

Once PVP was finally added to Pokémon Go one of the biggest things left for Trainers to complain about was the inability to switch between teams, and now it's finally being addressed in a new update.

Pokémon GO has been online for almost three years now and with the massive popularity that it has, it's surprising that it has taken Niantic this long to allow Trainers the opportunity to change teams.



Since the game's launch in 2016 there have always been three teams, Instinct, Valor, and Mystic. Each Trainer must decide who they wish to align with in the beginning of the game, and that has always been the only opportunity for players to pick which team they represent, which effects quite a bit in the game, especially if you play with friends.

Pokémon GO via an update on February 26th. These items will be available in the shop for 1000

Pokécoins, which can be gained from defending gyms, but are more often obtained by players with real money from the in-game-store. Once you have the opportunity to change your team, make sure you choose wisely as you are limited to do it once a year, and also, keep in mind that all of your defending

Pokémon standing guard at gyms will return home to you when you make the swap.

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

For years fans have wondered why it has been impossible to swap teams later in the game, and while it seems like Niantic has finally decided to let players have what they asked for, it won't be free.In order to switch teams, Trainers will need to receive a new item callined a Team Medallion that will be introduced intoWell, what are your thoughts? Are you happy that you can finally rejoice with friends from other teams or are you loyal until the end? Let us know below!