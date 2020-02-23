POKÉMON GO'S Newest Experimental Feature Is An Item Coinciding With Safari Zone Philadelphia
It can be hard to keep track of all of the events and bonuses that Niantic activates in their wildly popular mobile title Pokémon Go for anyone but the most dedicated of Trainers. This case has become even more accentuated over the years and now Niantic has begun introducing half of their features as "experiments" alongside their regularly scheduled events making for a full docket packed with adventure in the augmented reality game.
Niantic has been drumming up hype for their upcoming Pokémon Go patriotic-themed Safari Zone event in Philadelphia and they're even going to be testing out a brand new item there. Check out the details!
The latest "experiment" in the line of features being implemented into Pokémon Go comes in the form of the City Explorer Pass, which is an item specifically made for events like the Safari Zone Philadelphia Event coming up from May 8th to May 10th. The new item provides plenty of bonuses but the catch is that it can only be purchased alongside either a General Admission Pass or an Early Access Pass to Safari Zone Philadelphia.
Pokémon Go's City Explorer Pass comes with a ton of extra features and its obvious that Niantic is looking to see if this can build excitement and sell tickets to the event even faster. It is likely that many of the people attending the event will utilize the pass over the weekend as it is only $8 and is well worth the benefits and after that players will probably see it available at more Safari Zone and other such events.
Take a look at the full list of benefits provided by the purchase of a Pokémon Go City Explorer Pass below, courtesy of Pokémon Go Live.
-
10 City Explorer Raids on a 72-hour timer will take place at iconic city locations that will be chosen in partnership with the Liverpool City Council. These raids will be accessible only by City Explorers. With varying levels of difficulty and a wide variety of Pokémon to battle, these raids will offer challenges that City Explorers of all levels can enjoy! Access to these raids will be included in the City Explorer Pass—no Premium Battle Passes needed.
-
Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be available in three five-star City Explorer Raids.
-
Lanturn, the Evolution of Safari Zone Liverpool’s featured Pokémon Chinchou, will be available in a two-star raid.
-
The Legendary Pokémon and EX Raid Pokémon that are available in general while the Safari Zone is running will be appearing in two five-star raids.
-
The other four City Explorer Raids will feature one Raid Battle each from each level of difficulty from one star to four star.
-
1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators within the city.
-
Exclusive Field Research tasks will be granted by PokéStops throughout the city.
-
Regular Lure Modules will last four hours if placed by City Explorers within the city. All Trainers will benefit from those four-hour Lure Modules, not just City Explorers.
-
One-hour Incense duration within the city.
Are the bonuses of the City Explorer Pass enough to make or break your participation in the Pokémon Go Safari Zone Philadelphia Event? If not, tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 am EST and 5 am PST. General Admission tickets are $12, Early Access Passes are $18, and the City Explorer Pass costs $8. Let us know if you'll be attending in the comments!
