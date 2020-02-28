POKÉMON: Learn More About Your Favorite Pocket Monsters With This List Of Guinness World Record Titles
Whether it is via the anime, video games, movies, manga, or the bevy of other avenues that Pokémon has expanded to, most people have gotten a taste for pocket monsters over the years. The very first game titles - Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green - were released 24 years on February 27th, 1996.
One of the biggest franchises is without a doubt Pokémon as it has expanded astronomically over its 24 year history. Since today's its birthday go ahead and check out some Pokémon world record titles!
In celebration of Pokémon Day we are taking a lot at some of the Guinness Book of World Records titles held by the creatures. When taking a look at the list ourselves we were surprised by several of the title holders, particularly the one who holds the place for "First Pokémon".
There are also categories for fastest, slowest, heaviest, shortest, and lightest Pokémon. And while it may not seem serious - there are also categories for least and most popular Pokémon. The "winners" for these two categories were determined by the results of the May 2019 Pokémon General Election in Japan. Take a look at the list we've compiled for you below and see what you make of it.
Which of these records surprises you the most? Let us know in the comments and if you haven't seen the newly revealed mythical pocket monster, do so below!
-
First Pokémon - Rhydon (Introduced in 1996, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green)
-
Fastest Pokémon - Deoxys (Speed Stat 180)
-
Slowest Pokémon - Shuckle, Munchlax, and Pyukumuku (Speed Stat 5)
-
Heaviest Pokémon - Cosmoem, Celesteela (2204.4 lbs)
-
Shortest Pokémon - Joltik (4 inches)
-
Lightest Pokémon - Flabébé, Gastly, Haunter, Cosmog, and Kartana (.2 lbs)
-
Least Popular Pokémon - Simisear (May 2019 Pokémon General Election)
-
Most Popular Pokémon - Greninja (May 2019 Pokémon General Election)
Mythical Pokémon discovered! We’ve confirmed the existence of Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon. When fighting, it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles.
More Gaming related titles can be found in the Guiness Book of World Records 2020 which can be nabbed here.
