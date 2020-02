POKÉMON: New Funko Pop! Collectibles Announced Based On Growlithe, Cubone, Rattata, Pikachu, & Mewtwo

Funko introduced four new Pokémon to the Pop! bobblehead family earlier this month. That time around, the announcement regarded Pop! bobblehead collectible figures based on Mewtwo, Mr. Mime, Pichu, and Vulpix —Earlier today, Funko revealed even more Pokémon Pop! bobblehead collectible figures during New York Toy Fair 2020. New this time around are Growlithe, Rattata, and Cubone. However, there's also a new version of Pikachu which features an angry expression and pose as well as a rather large Mewtwo that measures up to 10".That last one will reportedly only be available at Target. However, the rest should be available wherever else sells Funko Pop! bobblehead figures. They're available to pre-order now.You can check out official promotional images that features the new wave below (via):