POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD: Check Out The Details Of The Latest Mythical Pokémon To Be Revealed
Yesterday was a day of celebration as it marked the 24th anniversary of the release of the very first Pokémon titles all the way back in 1996. The games that started it all - Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (known as Pokémon Blue for those in the States) - were released in Japan nearly two and a half decades ago and the franchise continues to expand in thrilling and unexpected ways.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield drummed up a lot of hype on Pokémon Day yesterday by launching announcement trailers for the upcoming Mythical creature Zarude! Read on to learn more about this monkey!
During yesterday's festivities the Pokémon Company took the opportunity to ride the hype and announce the upcoming Mythical creature that will join Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Zarude. This vicious mythical creature represents both Grass and Dark typings and has yet to be released in the game.
Though there has been a trailer released showcasing the new Mythical Pokémon - also known as the Rogue Monkey Pokémon - Zarude does not have an announced release date for when it will be launched into the Nintendo Switch titles. What's more is that it has been stated that Zarude will not be available to obtain via normal gameplay. Whether this means it will be tied to one of the upcoming DLC packs or possibly a Pokémon Go tie-in remains to be seen, but you can be sure we'll share the news as soon as we get an update.
In the meantime you can get to know Zarude with the trailer below! What do you think about this Dark and Grass-Type Rogue Monkey? Sound off in the comments below!
Mythical Pokémon discovered! We’ve confirmed the existence of Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon. When fighting, it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available for Nintendo Switch.
