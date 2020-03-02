POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Check Out This Awesome Metal Cover Of The Gym Leader Battle Song
Many exciting features were added to the franchise in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which includes the likes of Dynamaxing, Galar Forms, the Wild Area, and much more. UK's inspiration on the Galar region allowed for some interesting choices on behalf of the game designers, and Nintendo wound up with a hit.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have been available on Switch for several months now but the excitement is still on, and now a Youtuber has created a cool metal cover of the Gym Battle Song. Check it out!
While the game certainly boasts numerous interesting aspects, the simpler things are also quite welcome. As an example, the music in the game is solid and sure to get gamers hyped while battling and the Gym Battle Song even features crowd chants that are difficult not to sing-along with.
Family Jules, who is an American Guitarist and Youtuber best known for his video game music guitar arrangements on his channel has now delivered his fans what they've been asking for - a metal cover of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield's Gym Battle Song. Take a look at what he had to say about the exciting new arrangement below!
I remember this coming out and really being thrown for a loop as to what the music was gonna sound like for this game. Having now played the game, I have a way better idea of it's direction. I definitely wanted to go further with it and make it super energized and even give it some UK Hardstyle vibes, but the song was so busy. I was honestly worried about arranging it because of how repetitive it is, but I think it definitely landed somewhere cool.
There are layers upon layers here to really just crush you, I wanted the song to be as in your face as possible so there's a bit more distortion and a lot more instruments/synths/strings/etc than I'd normally do. I definitely had a harder time mixing it because of that. This song is heavily requested so I hope you guys enjoy what I did with it! I didn't have much time to throw it together since it was my first cover coming back from NAMM (which was great!)
One can tell by his comments that the arttist feels quite passionate about the franchise. If his dedication to creating the cover and his comments above aren't enough to prove that then the Pikachu shirt which he dons in the video for the Gym Battle Song cover certainly helps. Watch the video of Family Jules' cover of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield's Gym Battle Song below!
What did you guys think of the cover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and if you haven't seen them yet, be sure to check out the Pokémon Direct, the trailer for the expansion passes - Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and the trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield below!
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
