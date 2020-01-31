POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD Dynamaxing Ability Gets Officially Banned By Smogon But Not The VGC
One of the newest aspects introduced to the battling process in Pokémon Sword and Shield is the ability for to Dynamax your creatures. Dynamaxing makes a Pokémon larger and more powerful for a total of three turns. Unfortunately this mechanic proves to be more balanced in some areas of play than others.
Nintendo was very successful with last year's Pokémon Sword and Shield which saw the introduction of new features such as the Dynamax ability. Smogon has now chosen to ban it - read on to find out why!
Dynamaxing can be more than useful in doubles play which allows for a secondary Pokémon to maneuver around the Dynamaxing one. Utilizing the feature in this way certainly makes it useful. The annoying issue comes when it is time for single battles, as a Pokémon can easily crush half the opposing team with a simple Dynamax. This allows for a less balanced playstyle that frustrates gamers.
Smogon has recognized this issue and has now officially banned Dynamaxing in competitive play. If you are unfamiliar with Smogon, they are largest unofficial hub for competitive Pokémon singles competitions. They utilize one-on-one gameplay with the six on six style most trainers are used to from the story mode. Since Smogon offers Single play the Dynamax ability would prove to be extremely unbalanced.
However, the Video Game Championship which is comprised of official matches set up by The Pokémon Company hosts tournaments for their competitive community and allows Dynamaxing just as they do all Pokémon game features. The biggest difference between the VGC and Smogon, however, is that the VGC allows two Pokémon on the field at the same time, allowing the Dynamax ability its maximum usefulness in battle.
What do you think of Smogon's decision to disclude Dynamaxing from competitive play? If you haven't seen them yet, be sure to check out the Pokémon Direct, the trailer for the expansion passes - Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and the trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield below!
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword
and Pokémon Shield
are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-order the expansion passes Isle of Armor
and Crown Tundra here
for $29.99.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]