Sapporo Snow Fest 2020 Sees A Collaboration Between Anime Vocalist Hatsune Miku And Alolan Vulpix
Hatsune Miku isn't actually a person, but instead an anime-like girl that sings using a vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media. The 16 year old anthropomorph has long turquoise twitails and sports the usual anime look which will make her a decent companion for her collaboration companion Alolan Vulpix and she surely won't look out of place.
Yeah, we know that's a weird title but just bear with us! What do you get when you combine a variant of a Kanto pocket monster with a vocaloid software in the form of an anime girl? We've got the answer!
Pokémon fans will likely be familiar with Alolan Vulpix. While the creature was initially a Kanto (Generation I) introduction, it received it's Ice Type Alolan version along with the rest of the new Alolan typings in Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon for the Nintendo 3DS. Brock had a regular Vulpix in the anime, but this one is icy-white like it's typing suggests.
There will be snow sculptures on site at the 71st Sapparo Snow Festival - which depict the singer Snow Miku and Alolan Vulpix donning matching scarves. Pokémon Center locations will feature exclusive merchandise which can be purchased by fans during this time as well.
For art fans, an image will be sold at the event which has been drawn by Naoko Saito who has been drawing art for the Pokémon Trading Card Game cards ever since 2009. The image will feature Snow Miku dressed as a band leader with her trusty Alolan Vulpix at her side - a must have for fans of pocket monsters and Miku.
What do you think about this collaboration? Do you think we should see more innovative and interesting pairings like this or is it just a waste of time in your eyes? Sound off below!
The 71st Sapporo Snow Festival will take place from February 4-11, 2020.
