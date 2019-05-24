 Shiny Cresselia Joins POKÉMON GO As Three Legendary Creatures Return To Raid Battles
Niantic is planning to spice up Raid Battles this Summer with the return of three Legendary Pokémon - all of which now have Shiny Variants obtainable to Trainers. Read on for all the details!

Joseph Gharagheer | 5/24/2019
This week has been fun for Trainers with the Raid Week Event in Pokémon GO, but it looks like players will have more to be excited about in the months to come after.

Hoenn Region's Kyogre and Groudon, as well as Sinnoh's Cresselia are all returning (er, reawakening) in Raids, one at a time. It may not be the first time these Pokémon have been featured in the mobile game, but it allows players who missed them before an opportunity to add them to their Pokédex. This is especially important as Raid Battles are the only way to obtain these Legendary creatures.

Shiny Variants of Kyogre and Groudon were already available in the game, but now Trainers will be able to obtain a Shiny Cresselia as well which is an extra incentive to get players out there in hopes of catching 'em all.

Cresselia - May 27th through June 18th

Kyogre - June 18th through June 27th

Groudon - June 27th through July 10th

Which of these Legendary Pokémon are you most excited to get out there and battle?



Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
