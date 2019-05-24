Shiny Cresselia Joins POKÉMON GO As Three Legendary Creatures Return To Raid Battles

Niantic is planning to spice up Raid Battles this Summer with the return of three Legendary Pokémon - all of which now have Shiny Variants obtainable to Trainers. Read on for all the details!

Pokémon GO, but i

Hoenn Region's Kyogre and Groudon, as well as Sinnoh's Cresselia are all returning (er, reawakening) in Raids, one at a time. It may not be the first time these

Pokémon have been featured in the mobile game, but it allows players who missed them before an opportunity to add them to their

Pokédex. This is especially important

as Raid Battles are the only way to obtain these Legendary creatures.

Pokémon are you most excited to get out there and battle?

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

This week has been fun for Trainers with the Raid Week Event int looks like players will have more to be excited about in the months to come after.Shiny Variants of Kyogre and Groudon were already available in the game, but now Trainers will be able to obtain a Shiny Cresselia as well which is an extra incentive to get players out there in hopes of catching 'em all.Cresselia - May 27th through June 18thKyogre - June 18th through June 27thGroudon - June 27th through July 10thWhich of these Legendary