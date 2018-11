Shiny Versions Of Baby Pokemon Are Now Available In POKEMON GO - Here's Where They're Hiding

2K Eggs

Swinub

Barboach

Poochyena

Igglybuff

Spheal

Aron

Swablu

Wailmer

Kriketot

Starly

5

K Eggs

Treecko

Pineco

Baltoy

Girafarig

Snorunt

Azurill

Scyther

Piplup

Turtwig

Chimchar

Buneary

Budew

7K Eggs

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Magby

Togepi

Pichu

Wynaut

10K Eggs

Bagon

Trapinch

Chansey

Chimecho

Feebas

Slakoth

Beldum

Mareep

Dratini

Riolu

Shinx

Every time a new Generation is added totrainers come from far and wide to log back into their accounts. Usually, when an entire new region is introduced to the game, features and updates also come along with them, including an updated egg hatching list to include Pokemon from the latest Generation and to balance things as well. This latest change, however, also has an effect on baby Pokemon from a previous Generation.It seemshas taken a slightly different approach this time, in deciding to launch the shiny variants to four of their baby Pokemon through this avenue. Now, several baby Pokemon who were once obtainable through hatching a 2K or 5K egg only hatch from 7K, but give the player the opportunity to obtain a rare shiny baby Pokemon to add to their Pokedex. I mean, let's face it - baby Pokemon are no good in battle so their primary purpose is for Pokedex use anyways, right?The four baby Pokemon that have been confirmed to hatch from the egg list are Magby, Wynaut, Pichu, and Togepi, all with shiny variations available. They join previously released Alolan versions of Vulpix, Geodude, Grimer, Diglett, Meowth, Sandshrew. Be careful, however, as only eggs that are received after November 6th have to potential to hatch babies.In addition, here are the updated egg lists.What do you guys think about these updated egg lists? Let us know below!