Shiny Versions Of Baby Pokemon Are Now Available In POKEMON GO - Here's Where They're Hiding
Every time a new Generation is added to Pokemon GO trainers come from far and wide to log back into their accounts. Usually, when an entire new region is introduced to the game, features and updates also come along with them, including an updated egg hatching list to include Pokemon from the latest Generation and to balance things as well. This latest change, however, also has an effect on baby Pokemon from a previous Generation.
Four new shiny variants of Pokemon species have been added to Pokemon Go with the updated egg listing in addition to the recently released Budew - and they all happen to hatch from 7K eggs.
It seems Niantic has taken a slightly different approach this time, in deciding to launch the shiny variants to four of their baby Pokemon through this avenue. Now, several baby Pokemon who were once obtainable through hatching a 2K or 5K egg only hatch from 7K, but give the player the opportunity to obtain a rare shiny baby Pokemon to add to their Pokedex. I mean, let's face it - baby Pokemon are no good in battle so their primary purpose is for Pokedex use anyways, right?
The four baby Pokemon that have been confirmed to hatch from the egg list are Magby, Wynaut, Pichu, and Togepi, all with shiny variations available. They join previously released Alolan versions of Vulpix, Geodude, Grimer, Diglett, Meowth, Sandshrew. Be careful, however, as only eggs that are received after November 6th have to potential to hatch babies.
In addition, here are the updated egg lists.
2K Eggs
-
Swinub
-
Barboach
-
Poochyena
-
Igglybuff
-
Spheal
-
Aron
-
Swablu
-
Wailmer
-
Kriketot
-
Starly
5K Eggs
7K Eggs
-
Treecko
-
Pineco
-
Baltoy
-
Girafarig
-
Snorunt
-
Azurill
-
Scyther
-
Piplup
-
Turtwig
-
Chimchar
-
Buneary
-
Budew
10K Eggs
-
Alolan Sandshrew
-
Alolan Vulpix
-
Alolan Grimer
-
Alolan Meowth
-
Magby
-
Togepi
-
Pichu
-
Wynaut
-
Bagon
-
Trapinch
-
Chansey
-
Chimecho
-
Feebas
-
Slakoth
-
Beldum
-
Mareep
-
Dratini
-
Riolu
-
Shinx
What do you guys think about these updated egg lists? Let us know below!
