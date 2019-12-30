Team Valor Members In POKÉMON GO Will Be Thrilled With January's Team GO Rocket Shadow Legendary
Winter may be here but Niantic continues to find ways to incentivise their large fanbase to continue leaving the house to play Pokémon Go even in the cold and snowy season. These incentives usually come in the form of in-game events, and now the company has released information regarding what is in store for January and that includes the happenings of Team Go Rocket.
Niantic has announced some of what trainers can expect in Pokémon Go and one of the most exciting new pieces of news is the upcoming available shadow Legendary of the month. Read on for the details below!
2020 will kick off with with a new shadow Legendary creature available for trainers to rescue from the Team Rocket Boss Giovanni - and that creature is none other than the Generation I fire Legendary Moltres. Since Moltres is the mascot for Team Valor, this is likely to get many players fired up to face off with the leader of the dastardly Team Rocket in hopes of claiming one for themselves. What's truly interesting, however, is that the implication of potential new Legendary shadow creatures each month comes from Niantic's statement, which included the following.
"Be on the lookout for a new Team GO Rocket Special Research from Professor Willow every month."
Does this cryptic statement mean trainers can expect a constant rollout of shadow Legendaries, or will we see some be recycled? Let's hope its the former, as it would certainly serve as a good reason to keep people playing - not that there aren't plenty of those already.
Meanwhile, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
