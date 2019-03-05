The Lake Spirit Azelf Begins It's Regional Raid Rounds In The Americas And Greenland In POKÉMON GO
Niantic has finally released the Pyschic Legendary Lake Trio in Pokémon Go! Trainers can finally add these creatures to their Pokédexes to help them round out their Sinnoh pages, however as these three Pokémon are all regional, they can only be found one at a time.
Azelf isn't the only one making his rounds and we have the details regarding the locations of all of the Psychic-type Legendaries. Read on to find out how to obtain a member of the Lake Trio near you!
As it currently stands, Azelf is in the Americas as well as Greenland. Uxie, meanwhile, is in the Asia-Pacific region, and Mesprit is in Africa, Middle East, India, and Europe. As stated, all of the Pokémon are Psychic-type so if you are preparing to challenge whichever Spirit is in your area, be sure to bring your strongest Dark, Bug, and Ghost-Type Pokémon along with you.
These Pokémon will be making their rounds so don't worry, you'll get a chance at the others, but be sure to catch whichever is near you before it's too late!
What do you think of the way that Pokémon Go has chosen to introduce the Legendary Lake Spirits, Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit? Let us know below and if you
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
