The Legendary Birds From Generation II Return To POKÉMON GO For A Special Raid Weekend
The month of December has been very good to trainers in Pokémon Go by presenting fans with numerous events to participate - no doubt an extra incentive to convince players to play regardless of the weather.
Fans of Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver will be thrilled to learn that the legendary Pokémon from those games - Ho-Oh and Lugia - are gracing Pokémon Go with their presence for a special raid weekend!
The Buddy Adventure feature was recently added amidst the Team Rocket Takeover, and now players get to participate in a special raid weekend challenge.Ho-Oh and Lugia, the legendary birds from the second generation, are the ones in charge of the event - and players now have another chance to grab their shiny versions.
The event is officially underway - running from today, December 20th, through December 23rd.
For players trying to build a strong team to take down Lugia recommended Pokémon are Darkrai, Giritina (Origin), Weavile, Magnezone, Tyranitar, Raikou, Zapdos, Hydreigon, Electrivire, and Mewtwo, in that order. Meanwhile, anybody heading out to match wits with the legendary Ho-Oh would feature Pokémon such as Rampardos, Electrivire, Terrakion, Rhyperior, Aggron, Aerodactyl, Omastar, Golem (Alola), Regirock, and Golem - in that order.
Which of these Pokémon are you more excited to challenge this weekend? Let us know in the comments! And have you tried the new buddy adventure feature? Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]