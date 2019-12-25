The POKÉMON Company And Facebook Gaming Unite For The First Time To Launch Two New Titles

Pocket monsters have now begun invading the world of social media with two brand new titles available on Facebook Gaming- Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle. Read on for all the details!

Two new Pokémon titles have launched on social media on Monday just in time for the holiday break, and they are both available only via Facebook. The first game is called Pokémon Tower Battle and it launched worldwide this week.



Developed by Bombay Play, the tower game sees players stack creatures against their friends in an effort to create the tallest Pokémon tower. Trainers will have the chance to discover, catch, and level-up rare Pokémon while competing with their friends via a global leaderboard in real-time.



The other title is called Pokémon Medallion Battle, and while it has also been released alongside the first, it is only available in the Asia-Pacific Region at this time during it's initial soft-launch phase.. Created by a completely different developer - GCTurbo - this title is very different than Pokémon Tower Battle - as it is a digital card battle/strategy game.



Pokémon Medallion Battle allows trainers to collect their favorite Pokémon in medallion form in order to win badges - and obviously complete their Pokédex. Players can battle and evolve these creatures - with new Pokémon being released every month incentivizing fans to remain interested and offering a hopefully decent replay value - similar to the method utilized by developer Niantic with their Pokémon Go mobile game.



The CEO of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara had the following to say in an official statement regarding these new games and the partnership with Facebook Gaming.



“Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online."



What do you guys think? Which of these games are you more excited to check out for yourselves? Let us know in the comments below!

