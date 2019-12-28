The Pokémon Company Issues Formal Apology To Japanese POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD Guide Users
We recently reported that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are the Nintendo Switch's best-selling titles of 2019 so it would be a no-brainer that a game with this popularity would certainly have all of the errors in its guide noticed- even if they were only printed in the Japanese version.
After a recent report that the guide in Japan for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield on the Nintendo Switch has an outstanding amount of errors in it, The Pokémon Company has released an apology in response.
These titles were receiving bad buzz before they were even released due to the Dexit problem but the actual game release seemed to turn the tune around from the general fanbase, however, the internet has been abuzz with upset fans that paid for the guide and felt ripped off - with some claiming to have found as many as 64 mistakes. Obviously a mistake of this magnitude required a response from the mega-corporation itself, and here is what they had to say.
“Thank you for always enjoying the “Pokemon” series.
In “Pokémon Sword Shield Official Guide Book Complete Story Strategies + Garal Encyclopedia” issued by Overlap Co., Ltd. on December 7, 2019, the data and data provided by Pokemon Co., Ltd. at the time of editing work are incorrect. Yes, and it turned out that there were multiple errors based on it.
We apologize for any inconvenience to our readers.”
That was the official statement that was released along with a Japanese PDF which included all of the errors. What are your thoughts of this statement? Does this absolve them of the problem or does better editing need done? Let us know your thoughts below!
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
