These Are The Current Shadow Pokémon Available In POKÉMON GO And Here Is How To Purify Them

Now that Team Rocket is finally in Pokémon Go, they bring with them the opportunity to catch a new variant of Pokémon - Shadow. Below is a list of the available Shadow Pokémon and what to do to save them!

Pokémon Go

Pokémon they leave behind.

Pokéstops ready for battle and upon defeat, a Shadow

Pokémon is left behind allowing the Trainer the opportunity to capture it. Below is the current list of available Shadow

Pokémon, along with their respective evolutions.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Ratatta

Zubat

Snorlax

Dratini

Mudkip

After capturing a Shadow

Pokémon

, you can quickly tell the difference by the purple flame used to mark it. Selecting the Shadow

Pokémon you want to Purify will give you the option to do so. Then, depending on the

Pokémon you chose, you will be required to use a certain amount of candy and stardust and the process will be complete, leaving you with a more powerful

Pokémon.

Pokémon also require triple stardust to level up. While they can be traded and even become lucky as Shadow

Pokémon, they cannot be traded once they are purified. They can remain lucky after becoming purified, though.



If you're curious as to how many Shadow

Pokémon you have caught, simply check the

Pokédex entry of the

Pokémon you're inquiring about.

Meanwhile, there is no way to tell if any shiny variants will be added for these Shadow

Pokémon in the future.

What do you think? Will you be trying to collect and purify your own?

Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

The latest update tobrought with it Team Rocket - and while that is great for Trainers, it's not too good for the poorThe Team Rocket Go Grunts are now showing up atThe corrupted creatures will know a move called Frustration which becomes Return after the purification process is complete. Shadow