These Are The Current Shadow Pokémon Available In POKÉMON GO And Here Is How To Purify Them
The latest update to Pokémon Go brought with it Team Rocket - and while that is great for Trainers, it's not too good for the poor Pokémon they leave behind.
Now that Team Rocket is finally in Pokémon Go, they bring with them the opportunity to catch a new variant of Pokémon - Shadow. Below is a list of the available Shadow Pokémon and what to do to save them!
The Team Rocket Go Grunts are now showing up at Pokéstops ready for battle and upon defeat, a Shadow Pokémon is left behind allowing the Trainer the opportunity to capture it. Below is the current list of available Shadow Pokémon, along with their respective evolutions.
-
Bulbasaur
-
Charmander
-
Squirtle
-
Ratatta
-
Zubat
-
Snorlax
-
Dratini
-
Mudkip
After capturing a Shadow Pokémon, you can quickly tell the difference by the purple flame used to mark it. Selecting the Shadow Pokémon you want to Purify will give you the option to do so. Then, depending on the Pokémon you chose, you will be required to use a certain amount of candy and stardust and the process will be complete, leaving you with a more powerful Pokémon.
The corrupted creatures will know a move called Frustration which becomes Return after the purification process is complete. Shadow Pokémon also require triple stardust to level up. While they can be traded and even become lucky as Shadow Pokémon, they cannot be traded once they are purified. They can remain lucky after becoming purified, though.
If you're curious as to how many Shadow Pokémon you have caught, simply check the Pokédex entry of the Pokémon you're inquiring about. Meanwhile, there is no way to tell if any shiny variants will be added for these Shadow Pokémon in the future.
What do you think? Will you be trying to collect and purify your own?
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]