This New POKÉMON GO Loading Screen Seemingly Confirms Additional Unova Creatures For January
The Unova Region was a recent and welcome addition to Niantic's Pokémon Go, but with so many creatures from the Pokémon Black and White entries in the franchise, players keep asking for more. Following the releases of pocket monsters such as Klink, Drilbur, Cubchoo, Pansear, Snivy, Oshawott, Tepig, and more trainers have been waiting to see which creature could be next.
Niantic is always switching things up and adding things to Pokémon Go, especially during the winter season when less people are playing. Read on to see what new Unova creatures are coming during January!
Along with Niantic's January announcements the company mentioned that the mobile game would see the release of more Unova species from Generation V during the month of January - but there was no confirmation as to which pocket monsters fans might see pop up on their phones. However, we now have some clue as to what to expect thanks to dataminers recently uncovering a new loading screen in the mobile game which features multiple creatures from Unova which haven't yet been released into Pokémon Go. If the loading screen proves to be anything more than sheer coincidence, then players can count on looking forward to a healthy handful of new additions, as this image alone confirms at least nine.
Taking a look at the image below, players will notice creatures that have been released in the game and belong to previous generations such as a female version of Pikachu, Nodorina, Mightyena, Quilava, Marrill, Tyranitar, and Gible. The remaining creatures are all new additions - Scolipede, Axew, and Sewaddle.
Of course, if these are being added that will also include all of their respective evolutions. For Sewaddle that means Swadloon and Leavanny, Axew evolves into Fraxure and Haxorus, with Scolipede's family including Venipede and Whirlipede. These numbers confirm at least nine additions in the month of January to the Unova dex. Check out the loading screen for yourself below.
Which of these creatures are you most excited for an opportunity to capture? Or were you hoping that an entirely different pocket monster from Generation V would rear its head this month? And also, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
