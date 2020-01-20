This Upcoming Weekend's POKÉMON GO Raid Event Features The Return Of The Legendary "Eon Duo"
Early last year Niantic held a raid event in Pokémon Go featuring the legendary creatures Latias and Latios and 2020 is starting off the same way by returning the Eon Duo to the upcoming Raid Weekend's festivities.
Even though yesterday saw Trainers heading out in the cold for January's Pokémon Go Community Day event which featured Piplup, we now know what's ahead. Read on for details on the upcoming Raid Weekend!
Latias and Latios will begin their takeover of five star raids on Friday, January 24th at 1 pm PST and will continue to reign until Monday, January 27th pm PST. The "Eon Duo" is best countered with Dragon-Type pocket monsters, which means this is the time for Palkia, Garchomp, Dragonite, Rayquaza, Dialga and the like to shine.
Trainers who enjoy collecting shiny variants will see this weekend as a great one to head out as both Latias and Latios have shiny forms available in Pokémon Go. Check out the shiny images of the legendary creatures below.
Will you be headed out to take on this Legendary duo? Which of these creatures are you hoping to add to your collection more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
And by the way, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
