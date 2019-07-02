Tired Of Boring Business Meetings? POKÉMON Dress Shirts Are Here To Save Your Day

No one wants to grow up, but it's obviously that we all have to one day or another. How much we grow up on the inside is another story and these new Pokémon style dress shirts give you 151 reasons not to.

A recent collaboration on the part of The Pokémon Company and clothing company Original Stitch has brought something amazing to life in the form of Pokémon business dress shirts. All of the original 151 Pokémon are featured on their own individual dress shirt, allowing fans to catch 'em all and build a collection of options when it comes to work meetings.



These days when you get stressed at work, you can look at your shirt branded with your favorite Kanto creatures, even in your business setting, allowing you to keep your young self at heart even while toiling away for a dollar. If the 151 designs aren't good enough for you, there is also the option to customize them to make them perfect for your specific Pokémon experience.



Pokémon became a worldwide phenomenon back in the 90's when it initially launched with Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, eventually becoming Pokémon Red And Blue for the domestic release of the games. The popularity of the series has caused the brand to go on for eight more generations of releases - not including spin-offs, anime, cards, manga, and all of the other massive popularity that spun out from the idea of pocket monsters.



With over 800 current monsters in the latest releases - Pokémon Sun and Moon, it is likely that more shirts will eventually be released in the future featuring other generations, so even if you don't see one that catches your interest now, you likely will in the future.



The shirts will be available worldwide in late February and the price is 10,000 Yen ($90) prior to tax and shipping. A special online retail site will launch simultaneously with the products so make sure you watch the video below in the meantmie and let us know which shirts you plan on hanging in your closet!





