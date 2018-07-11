Trainers Can Now Hatch Budew And Capture Buizel In POKEMON GO As Generation IV Continues To Fill Out The Game

While Roselia and its shiny variant have been available prior to this, the baby Pokemon Budew will be available in Pokemon Go for the first time ever. Read on for the details on how to get yourself one!

Pokemon Go is an incredibly popular mobile game, with fans of all different ages and types. Some being die-hard fans who have grown with the Anime from the beginning, some being casual players who play for something to do and only like to collect the cute species of Pokemon.



Whichever of the above you may be, the recent Pokemon Go additions will likely get your attention. Buizel and Floatzel are an interesting Water-type Generation IV branch that is said to currently be available in Raids, though some people claimed to see them pop up available for capture as well.



On the cuter side of things, Budew will be busting out of eggs for the first time. It is unknown if Budew will have a shiny variant available upon release since its evolution Roselia already has a shiny form available in game. Utilizing Pokemon Go's new Adventure Sync feature will go a long way in helping to hatch those babies so ensure you have that turned on so that you have your best opportunity!



In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us which Generation IV Pokemon you're most looking forward to Pokemon Go bringing to mobile next!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE