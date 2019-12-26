Trainers Can Now Rest And Relax At A Number Of Newly Opened POKÉMON Themed Hotels In Japan

The Pokémon culture leaks out into every day life more and more as the years go by. Two decades ago it started with a simple video game and ultimately spanned into anime, manga, cards, and countless video game franchises. That isn't to mention the massive success of the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go and the first successful video game movie adaptation - Detective Pikachu.
Fans would expect that there is little that could come as a surprise in terms of pocket monsters - but recently the real world has been taken over by the creatures everywhere you look. Pokémon Centers opened up around the globe which are locations for trainers to travel to and celebrate their love for the franchise in a physical location. We also recently reported the opening of a Pikachu cupcake shop, a Pokémon Go Lab, and now there are multiple Pokémon themed hotels opening up as well.
These special rooms were announced earlier in December by Apartment Hotel Mimaru and the doors officially opened on December 24th, just in time for the holiday. These coveted hotel rooms feature dining-ware that is painted like balls from the franchise - wallpaper covered in the creatures - themed bedsread and a giant plush snorlax to keep fans company. While all of these things must stay in the room - guests are provided with an exclusive gift bag containing items that cannot be obtained elsewhere - printed handtowels, a drawstring bag, and a Pikachu-themed welcome card.
While these locations are all in Japan, we can only hope that more hotels like this will open up worldwide for everyone to enjoy. Meanwhile - the next time you're in Japan on vacation, make sure to check out one of the following locales!
The Pokémon rooms will be available at the following five locations:
Mimaru Tokyo Ueno East
Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Higashi Ueno 4-26-3
Mimaru Tokyo Hatchobori
Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi Yaba-cho 3-8-8
Mimaru Kyoto Shinmachi Sanjo
Address: Kyoto-fu, Nakagyo-ku, Shinmachi-dori, Sankyo-agaru Machigashiracho Address 105
Mimaru Kyoto Station
Address: Kyoto-fu, Minami-ku, Higashi Kujom Higashisanno-cho 15-1
Mimaru Kyoto Kawarimachi Gojo (scheduled to open on 6 February 2020)
Address: Kyoto-fu, Shimogyo-ku, Nishitakasegawasuji, Gojo-kudaru Hiraicho 17-1
What are your thoughts on these rooms? Do you think that they are tacky or can you not wait until they're available in the states?
