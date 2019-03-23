Two New Shinies Join POKÉMON GO In Professor Willow's Weather Focused Research Event

Great news for shiny collectors and Trainers in general as Niantic will be hosting another event next Saturday, this time a research focused one that will last for the majority of the day. Read on!

The event takes place one week after today's Community Day event, on March 30th, but it will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. globally, which is longer than the normal three hour windows Trainers have grown used to for most events.

Pokémon will be popping up more often in the wild and research tasks based around Lotad will be available when Trainers spin

Pokéstops.

During this time weather-based Pokémon will be popping up more often in the wild and research tasks based around Lotad will be available when Trainers spin Pokéstops.

Of course the event also means that new shinies are going to be gracing players with their appearance, and that will be - you guessed it - Lotad and Castform. Even though Castform does have many tricky weather-induced forms, the only one with a shiny announced for this event in Pokémon Go will be the Normal type.

What do you guys think? Are you excited or are you more focused on the Community day and what's in front of you for the moment? Let us know below!