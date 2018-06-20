VIZ Media Announces New POKEMON Manga & Anime Home Media Titles
Although Pokemon has been around for two decades, some would argue that ithe phenomenon is only now reaching the heights of its possible popularity. Between the ever-growing Pokemon Go diverse fanbase, the continuing long-running series of main Pokemon video game titles and spin-offs, and now the new Pokemon: Let's Go titles for Nintendo Switch, it is obvious that this is one franchise that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
VIZ Media dropped some major POKEMON news for fans today in a press release regarding the upcoming releases of not only some new manga, but also anime. Read on for full breakdowns on both of those!
For those of you who take that as good news, we have information on a few more things that you can add to your collection. Press releases containing details on the release of both Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon as well as Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection gave us all the juicy bits, as you can see broken down below.
First we have a new manga release in Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon which features artwork by Tenya Yabuno and is rated "A" for all ages. The manga will follow a young trainer across the bright and colorful Alola region that fans have become familiar with since the Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon games.
In Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon, Akira's summer vacation in the Alola region heats up when he befriends a Rockruff with a mysterious gemstone. Together, Akira hopes they can achieve his newfound dream of becoming a Pokemon Trainer and master the amazing Z-Move. But first, Akira needs to pass a test to earn a Trainer Passport. This becomes more difficult when Rockruff gets kidnapped! And then Team Kings shows up with -you guessed it- evil plans for world domination!
In terms of anime, fans are looking at the Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection which boasts a whopping 52 episodes over six discs following the longtime hero Ash Ketchum in his eighth season tackling even more adventures. It will debut exclusively on DVD and present English dubbed episodes as well as English SDH subtitled dialogue options.
In the Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection, Ash earns his final two Gym badges and secures himself a spot in the Hoenn League Championships, while May almost misses her chance to win her final contest ribbon. But she's victorious, and the stage is set for epic showdowns with both of them during the course of the tournament. Upon returning to Kanto and reuniting with old friends, Ash is recruited for a new challenge - The Battle Frontier!
Which of these will you be adding to your collection? Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon will be available July 10th for $9.99 while Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection releases June 12th for $54.97.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]