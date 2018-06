VIZ Media Announces New POKEMON Manga & Anime Home Media Titles

VIZ Media dropped some major POKEMON news for fans today in a press release regarding the upcoming releases of not only some new manga, but also anime. Read on for full breakdowns on both of those!

In Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon, Akira's summer vacation in the Alola region heats up when he befriends a Rockruff with a mysterious gemstone. Together, Akira hopes they can achieve his newfound dream of becoming a Pokemon Trainer and master the amazing Z-Move. But first, Akira needs to pass a test to earn a Trainer Passport. This becomes more difficult when Rockruff gets kidnapped! And then Team Kings shows up with -you guessed it- evil plans for world domination!

In the Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection, Ash earns his final two Gym badges and secures himself a spot in the Hoenn League Championships, while May almost misses her chance to win her final contest ribbon. But she's victorious, and the stage is set for epic showdowns with both of them during the course of the tournament. Upon returning to Kanto and reuniting with old friends, Ash is recruited for a new challenge - The Battle Frontier!

Althoughhas been around for two decades, some would argue that ithe phenomenon is only now reaching the heights of its possible popularity. Between the ever-growingdiverse fanbase, the continuing long-running series of mainvideo game titles and spin-offs, and now the newtitles for Nintendo Switch, it is obvious that this is one franchise that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.For those of you who take that as good news, we have information on a few more things that you can add to your collection. Press releases containing details on the release of bothas well asgave us all the juicy bits, as you can see broken down below.First we have a new manga release inwhich features artwork by Tenya Yabuno and is rated "A" for all ages. The manga will follow a young trainer across the bright and colorful Alola region that fans have become familiar with since thegames.In terms of anime, fans are looking at thewhich boasts a whopping 52 episodes over six discs following the longtime hero Ash Ketchum in his eighth season tackling even more adventures. It will debut exclusively on DVD and present English dubbed episodes as well as English SDH subtitled dialogue options.Which of these will you be adding to your collection?will be available July 10th for $9.99 whilereleases June 12th for $54.97.