VIZ Media Announces New POKEMON Manga & Anime Home Media Titles

In Pokemon Horizon: Sun And Moon, Akira's summer vacation in the Alola region heats up when he befriends a Rockruff with a mysterious gemstone. Together, Akira hopes they can achieve his newfound dream of becoming a Pokemon Trainer and master the amazing Z-Move. But first, Akira needs to pass a test to earn a Trainer Passport. This becomes more difficult when Rockruff gets kidnapped! And then Team Kings shows up with -you guessed it- evil plans for world domination!

In the Pokemon Advanced Battle Complete Collection, Ash earns his final two Gym badges and secures himself a spot in the Hoenn League Championships, while May almost misses her chance to win her final contest ribbon. But she's victorious, and the stage is set for epic showdowns with both of them during the course of the tournament. Upon returning to Kanto and reuniting with old friends, Ash is recruited for a new challenge - The Battle Frontier!