With The Unova Stone Now In POKÉMON GO, Here Is The List Of Creatures That Require It To Evolve

The ever-popular Pokémon Go is now face first in Generation V territory, and that means a new evolutionary item for the tougher creatures. Read on to find out who requires what in the game!

The world expands with Pokémon from the Unova Region.

The Unova Region was recently introduced inalso known as Generation V. Like the Gen IV beforehand, Unova is packing its own Evolutionary item - the Unova Stone.The new Evolutionary Stone will work precisely as its predecessor did, and that is it will be necessary if trainers hope to capture all of the Pokémon from the Unova Region.Here is the list of currently available Pokémon which require a Unova Stone is as follows.Munna - MusharnaMinccino - CinccinoEelektrik - EelektrossPansage - SimisagePansear - SimisearPanpour - SimipourLitwick - ChandelureOf course, you'll still have to have the required amount of candy for the respective creature, so make sure you talk your buddies for walks and get out there and catch 'em all!Check out the trailer below to see Unova Region invade the world ofis available on IOS and Android.