With The Unova Stone Now In POKÉMON GO, Here Is The List Of Creatures That Require It To Evolve
The Unova Region was recently introduced in Pokémon Go, also known as Generation V. Like the Gen IV beforehand, Unova is packing its own Evolutionary item - the Unova Stone.
The ever-popular Pokémon Go is now face first in Generation V territory, and that means a new evolutionary item for the tougher creatures. Read on to find out who requires what in the game!
The new Evolutionary Stone will work precisely as its predecessor did, and that is it will be necessary if trainers hope to capture all of the Pokémon from the Unova Region.
Here is the list of currently available Pokémon which require a Unova Stone is as follows.
Munna - Musharna
Minccino - Cinccino
Eelektrik - Eelektross
Pansage - Simisage
Pansear - Simisear
Panpour - Simipour
Litwick - Chandelure
Of course, you'll still have to have the required amount of candy for the respective creature, so make sure you talk your buddies for walks and get out there and catch 'em all!
Check out the trailer below to see Unova Region invade the world of Pokémon Go!
The world expands with Pokémon from the Unova Region.
Pokémon Go is available on IOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]