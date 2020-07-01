Youtuber Reveals What The Lovable Ball Guy Would Be Like As A Max Raid Boss In POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD
Imagine if Machoke and the Ball Guy mascot from the Pokémon Sword & Shield games on Nintendo Switch malleated together to become one being. If you're having trouble summoning the image to mind, don't worry, you're not alone, but with a little help you're now able to see that terrifying result via a mod.
When it comes to video games, sometimes the mods that break the game can be more fun than the rules that are intended to keep the player in check. With this latest Ball Guy mod, we'll let you be the judge.
Youtube User ProsafiaGaming has provided footage of a mod that switches out Machoke's character model with Ball Guy's to provide a mash-up that no one asked for, but the two fit each other eerily well.
ProsafiaGaming knows their way around a mod and they show their followers in this video that they not only face the Ball Guy in a Max Raid Battle, but they then eventually go on to actually capture the mascot as though he belongs in one of the balls he so nicely gives to the trainers. The youtuber then showcases Ball Guy as a useable creature in Pokémon Sword & Shield, even going on to subsequently battle with him so that he can be shown off using Dynamax moves.
As a writer over on Polygon points out, Pokémon Sword & Shield's Ball Guy is a strange target to pick on given everything the mascot has done for the character in the game, providing assistance and extra special capture balls all game long, but everybody needs a hobby! Check out the video for yourself below!
This video shows what happens if Ball Guy was a Pokémon and a fightable Den Raid Boss as well as all Dynamax Moves in Pokémon Sword & Shield for Nintendo Switch.
Your journey to become a Pokémon champion starts here in the Galar region. Meet never-before-seen Pokémon, and embark on an adventure where you can battle gigantic wild Pokémon.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch.
