Youtuber Reveals What The Lovable Ball Guy Would Be Like As A Max Raid Boss In POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD

Imagine if Machoke and the Ball Guy mascot from thegames on Nintendo Switch malleated together to become one being. If you're having trouble summoning the image to mind, don't worry, you're not alone, but with a little help you're now able to see that terrifying result via a mod.Youtube User ProsafiaGaming has provided footage of a mod that switches out Machoke's character model with Ball Guy's to provide a mash-up that no one asked for, but the two fit each other eerily well.ProsafiaGaming knows their way around a mod and they show their followers in this video that they not only face the Ball Guy in a Max Raid Battle, but they then eventually go on to actually capture the mascot as though he belongs in one of the balls he so nicely gives to the trainers. The youtuber then showcases Ball Guy as a useable creature ineven going on to subsequently battle with him so that he can be shown off using Dynamax moves.As a writer over on Polygon points out,Ball Guy is a strange target to pick on given everything the mascot has done for the character in the game, providing assistance and extra special capture balls all game long, but everybody needs a hobby! Check out the video for yourself below!Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and check out the recent accolades trailer forandbelow!