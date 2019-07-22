Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Is Coming To Adult Swim's Toonami This August
Several shows are currently set to leave Adult Swim's Toonami, so the big question is right now, what other options are in the pipeline to replace them? Well, one of those options is no other than Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK.
Toonami is gearing up to look several of its popular anime series, but fans shouldn't worry because Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK is one of the first replacements.
The series is set to debut on Toonami on August 4, 2019. To celebrate this event, the studio released a promotional video of the gen:Lock, and what can we say? Excitements all around.
For those who have never watched Gen:Lock before, this promotional video should give you an idea of what to expect before taking the plunge.
Here's the description of the series so far:
"In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined."
If you're unable to wait until August 4 comes around, then how about watching gen:LOCK on Crunchyroll?
