RUMOR: THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Likely To Be Announced Soon In Weekly Shonen Jump

The launch of an official Twitter account and the registration of a website back in April led fans of The Promised Neverland to speculate that an anime announcement was imminent.

THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Synopsis

Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn. One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing

Last month, an official Twitter account for The Promised Neverland was launched and the domain name of neverland-anime.com was registered shortly thereafter . That led fans of the series to believe that an announcement for an anime adaptation of the popular manga series would be made fairly soon.The latest issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine was released in Japan this morning and it revealed that a major announcement for the franchise would be revealed in the 26th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (which is also owned by Shueisha). The 24th issue of the 2018 edition of the manga magazine was released this past Monday so anime fans will have to wait two weeks for the release of issue 26. Back in February , an editor for Shonen Jump stated that the manga had reached its midpoint. with the series presently having 7 published collected volumes after beginning publication in August 2016. Kaiu Shirai first brought the series to Jump in 2015 and it took the magazine 3 years to find an artist, finally settling on Posuka Demizu. That gave Shirai plenty of time to plan out the entire story before the first issue was ever released.The same Twitter source reports that A-1 Pictures' Cloverworks is the studio that will be tackling the adaptation. It was previously known as Kōenji Studio but officially rebranded as Cloverworks last month. Cloverworks/Koenji collaborates with Studio Trigger on Darling in the Frankxx and is the sole production studio behind Slow Start and Persona 5 the Animation.