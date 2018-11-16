SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER is available on Netflix

After what seems like forever, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is finally available on Netflix for all the little girls around the world to see.

If you’re interested in watching She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix, then your wishes have just been granted. The series is available right now on the popular streaming platform, and guess what? It contains 13 episodes, which is a decent amount.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen anything from, She-Ra, so we’re quite happy Netflix has brought this series to its platform. Now, we should point out that Noelle Stevenson is the showrunner, and while she’s a relative unknown, we are confident she’ll do the character justice.

Not too long ago, Stevenson chose to hold a chit-chat with the good folks at Collider, and that’s where she spoke about the reasoning behind the decision to revive, She-Ra.

She said she’s quite happy to be the one to revive the show, and she also went on to add that this reboot was long overdue, and you know what? We’re inclined to believe her, 100 percent.

“I think it’s been the right time for a while, honestly. That’s what’s so exciting about getting to do this now; it feels like something that has been overdue. I feel very fortunate, very privileged to be able to be the one to bring this to a whole new generation,” Stevenson said.

She went on to add the following statement:

“Right now, I really want to bring relief, and sanctuary, a safe place for viewers to escape from the real world while also tackling a lot of the issues that we are dealing with in the real world in a way that feels real and empowering.”

From what we can tell, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power doesn’t look half bad. We’ll be sure to deliver a full review in the coming days with our thoughts.