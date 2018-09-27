STAR WARS RESISTANCE General Leia Voice Actress Under Fire & Likely To Be Replaced Due To An Offensive Tweet

The voice-actress of General Leia in the upcoming animated series Star Wars Resistance is likely to be replaced on account of a recent, offensive tweet. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Star Wars Resistance will be premiering pretty soon, on October 7th, but despite this; the voice actress of Princess Leia is likely to be recast on account of backlash regarding a recent offensive tweet of hers.



Rachel Butera is under fire due to a tweet of hers from earlier today which shamed Dr. Chrstine Blasey Ford, a sexual assault survivor who was testifying on Capitol Hill regarding her case, on account of her voice.



Butera was quick to delete the offensive video in question as the first inkling of backlash came her way. She also later changed the settings on her Twitter account so that her posts would only be visible to verified followers. Basically, she tried to cover it up as best she could. However, people were able to snap a screenshot of the tweet before any of this took place.

The Star Wars fanbase has been quick to petition for the role of General Leia to be recast. Many notable voices, in this situation, have commented on this - most of which make it clear that they believe Butera isn't fit to take on the mantle of everyone's favourite badass princess.



And given Disney's quick actions surrounding now fired director James Gunn and comedian Roseanne Barr, it seems more than likely that Butera will be replaced.

Here are those notable commenters: