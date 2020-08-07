Bandai Namco Shares Brand-New Trailer For The Upcoming SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS

In two more days Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will finally hitting store shelves, and as we draw closer to the game's release date Bandai Namco shares new story trailer.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is a game based on Reki Kawahara's long-running Sword Art Online series, developed by Aquria, and published Bandai Namco. Originally announced in March of 2019, the game is expected to launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on Friday the 10th of July.

Mixing action-adventure and role-playing elements, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be giving players a game that will see them exploring a vast open world, and engaging in fights with powerful enemies — where they will have to make use of combat strategies in order to come out on top.

Chances are that if you're a fan of the Sword Art Online series, you're already counting the days until this brand-new action-adventure title with role-playing elements finally becomes available; after all, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is bringing with it an all-new, and original story.

Since Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris may be someone's first exposure to the series, Bandai Namco has shared a all-new story trailer that reveals some interesting details about the game's plot, and also introduces players to Medina Orthinanos; an all-new character whose allegiance still hasn't been revealed.

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

