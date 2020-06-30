Bandai Namco Shares New Trailer For SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYRCORIS, Showing Off Gameplay

We are only a week away from the release of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris , and Bandai Namco has shared yet another trailer for the upcoming title; this time focusing on battle.

Fans of the Sword Art Online series have been waiting for quite a while for Bandai Namco and Aquria's Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris to release. Initially, the upcoming role-playing title was expected to launch in May, but the developers opted to delay it in order to ensure the best possible launch conditions.

While it was not really revealed the real reason behind the game's launch date being pushed back, it is very likely that the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world is currently going through — which has forced developers to delay their games.

The good news is that Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is finally releasing next week, and players will finally be able to enjoy this new adventure when the game becomes available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday the 10th of July.

Ahead of the game's release next week, bandai Namco has shared another gameplay trailer, which gives players a better idea of what to expect from the battle mechanics in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, while also reminding them that pre-ordering the game will grant players some "Design Contest" costumes.

Likewise, those who choose to pre-order the Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition will get an exclusive Premium Pass costume, access to the game's DLC#1 and DLC#2, as well as 200 Sword Art Online coins. If you haven't pre-ordered yet, you can do so by going to Bandai Namco's official website for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris .

Check it out:

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

