Pre-Orders For SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS Have Just Become Available; New Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has revealed that pre-orders for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris have just become available, with brand-new story trailer. Check it out!

Bandai Namco surprised fans of the Sword Art Online series, particularly those who have been following the Alicization arc, by revealing that Sword Art online: Alicization Lycoris was making its way to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will give players the chance to explore an open world and engage in exciting battles by making use of the brand-new "Tactical AI Emulation System"; a system that has members of the party learning their own moves as players progress through the game.

Some details about the game's story have been revealed in the past, and this brand-new trailer gives away even more information about the plot in the soon-to-be-released game. Bandai Namco has also revealed that pre-orders for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris are currently available, and that those who pre-order will get 4 original costumes.

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!



Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 22nd of May.