SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS: Bandai Namco Reveals That The Game Will Now Release In July

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will no longer be releasing in May, as initially intended, as Bandai Namco announces that the game's launch has been postponed to July.

We may have some disappointing news for fans of the Sword Art Online series who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the new role-playing game, as Bandai Namco and Aquria's upcoming Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris has been delayed.

As revealed on a recently released trailer for the game, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will not be meeting its original release date — which would've seen the game becoming available on the 22nd of May — and will instead be launching on the 10th of July.

"In order to ensure the best possible launch conditions for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the game has been postponed to July," revealed Bandai Namco.

While the developer hasn't said what the cause of the delay is, it is very likely that it has something to do with the world pandemic. The good news is that the game was not pushed back indefinitely, and that fans of the series will only have to wait a couple of months to finally play the game. This is still, however, some disappointing news.

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 10th of July.