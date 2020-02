SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD New Trailer Debuts For Anime's Final Season

Earlier today over on the official website forwhich is the second half ofanime, a new trailer has debuted for the series second cour! The video originally debuted at at the Sword Art Online -Ex-Chronicle- in Kyoto event which was a little over a week ago. Check out the trailer in the official tweet down below!This season is being dubbed as the anime's "last season", the second cour will be arriving this April. It has also been revealed that ReoNa is performing the anime's second opening theme song "ANIMA," which will debut with the start of the second cour.debuted in Japan and started streaming last October. Toonami began streaming the series in January of this year as well. The series is adapting the full "Alicization" arc from the original novel series written by Reki Kawahara.What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you a Sword Art Online fan? Who is your favorite character from the series? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!