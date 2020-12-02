SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD New Trailer Debuts For Anime's Final Season
Earlier today over on the official website for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War Of Underworld which is the second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, a new trailer has debuted for the series second cour! The video originally debuted at at the Sword Art Online -Ex-Chronicle- in Kyoto event which was a little over a week ago. Check out the trailer in the official tweet down below!
A new trailer has debuted for the anime series final season that will be titled Sword Art Online: Alicization - War Of Underworld! Check out the trailer after the jump!
This season is being dubbed as the anime's "last season", the second cour will be arriving this April. It has also been revealed that ReoNa is performing the anime's second opening theme song "ANIMA," which will debut with the start of the second cour. Sword Art Online Alicization debuted in Japan and started streaming last October. Toonami began streaming the series in January of this year as well. The series is adapting the full "Alicization" arc from the original novel series written by Reki Kawahara.
What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you a Sword Art Online fan? Who is your favorite character from the series? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]