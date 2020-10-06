SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD Part 2 Of The Anime Finally Has A Release Date

Part 2 of the final season of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld finally announced its release date. Hit the jump to get all of the info on Kirito's latest outing in the series!

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a mark on the world that many businesses, productions, and the average person will have to adjust for, for a long time coming. The projects that were in place, or were going to have spring releases have all been forced to premiere at much later dates than intended.

The Sword Art Online franchise has had a multitude of games, shows, manga, and films. The most recent small screen adventure, for the series, is called Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. The series was animated by A-1 Pictures and released back in 2018.

After two years of broadcasting, the series has had a significant amount of time to build up the tension and suspense for the final season. Initially set to release back on April 25th, the pandemic forced the series to delay to a previously unknown release date.

In a recent announcement, Crunchyroll revealed that the series would be airing on the streaming service. Thanks to the series' official Twitter, another decision relieved many fan's minds by giving an official release date!

With a July release officially announced, it is only a matter of time before the series' finally will be able to be viewed by fans. Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to take a look at the tweet which features all of the premiere dates and times!

Despite the defeat of Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—things have not seemed to calm down yet. Upon contacting the real world, Kazuto "Kirito" Kirigaya finds out that the Ocean Turtle—a mega-float controlled by Rath—was raided.



Due to a sudden short-circuit caused by the raiders, Kirito's fluctlight is damaged, leaving him comatose. Feeling insecure about the people at the Axiom Church, Alice brings the unconscious Kirito back to their hometown—Rulid Village, disregarding her banishment due to an unabsolved crime. Now, Alice is living an ordinary and peaceful life close by the village, wishing for Kirito to wake up.



However, tragedy strikes when Alice notices that the Dark Territory has already started to invade the Human Empire. Reassuming her previous alias, Alice Synthesis Thirty, she promises to defeat the Dark Territory in order to defend the world that Kirito and Eugeo worked so hard to protect.

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is set to release on July 11th!