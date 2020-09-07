TENCHI MUYO!: 5th OVA Streams New Preview That Shows Off The Setting

Long-running series, Tenchi Muyo! reveals a brand new and vivid preview for the 5th OVA; that shows off the setting of the show's latest episode. Hit the jump to watch the brand new footage!

In 1992, Masaki Kajishima launched the OVA series, Tenchi Muyo!, through animation studio AIC. Since that initial release decades ago, the series has been a complete hit and has run for multiple seasons and spin-offs.

Following the release of the OVAs, the franchise has also had multiple manga adaptions of the series, along with various novels. The series has even had stage plays and films released, all based on the characters!

Most recently, the franchise has begun releasing episodes to the series' fifth OVA on home video, with the show also streaming on Crunchyroll. The show premiered in February of this past year and has released the first two episodes so far.

With the release of the third episode approaching, a brand new promo video has been released that gives fans an idea of what to expect. According to tot the footage, the video will be set on a lovely tropical island! Make sure to check out the video below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Tenchi Masaki is a hapless school boy who suddenly finds himself in the midst of a bunch of women from outer space - among them, space pirate Ryoko, princess Ayeka and her little sister Sasami, scientific genius Washu, ditzy space cop Mihoshi, and the adorable little "cabbit"(part cat, part rabbit), Ryo-ohki.



Tenchi Muyo! OVA season five episode 3 will release, in Japan, for home video on August 28th. The first two episodes are streaming now on Crunchyroll!