The BATMAN NINJA Anime Will Be Receiving A Manga Adaptation
Earlier today over on the official website for Shogakukan's Monthly Hero's magazine, the news has been announced that the Batman Ninja anime will be receiving a manga adaptation! The website posted a cover image for the upcoming July issue that revealed that Masato Hisa will launch the manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime in the magazine. The magazine's July issue will ship in Japan this Friday.
Warner Bros describes the story for Batman Ninja as:
Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.
Check out the official trailer for the Batman Ninja anime down below:
What are your thoughts on the announcement of a manga series for Batman Ninja? Have you seen the anime film yet? Are you a fan of Batman in a samurai outfit?
