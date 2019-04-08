The Final FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVENS FEEL Film Has Revealed A New Teaser And Visuals
Earlier this week on Twitter, the official Twitter page for Fate/Stay Night revealed a new teaser trailer and visuals for their final film of the Fate/Stay Night: Heavens Feel trilogy! Check out of teaser trailer in the tweet down below:
Over on the official Twitter page for Fate/Stay Night, they revealed a new teaser trailer and visuals for their final film of the Fate/Stay Night: Heavens Feel trilogy! Hit the jump to watch it now!
The tagline for the third film reads, "And yet we still walk, towards a new spring." Along with the first teaser trailer being revealed, the films key visual was also revealed yesterday! The director of the film, Tomonori Sudō personally drew the visual down below of Shirō Emiya and Sakura Matō.
For fans who are in Japan, the first batch of advance tickets for the last film will be going on sale at 152 participating theaters throughout all of Japan on August 10th, and these tickets will come with a bonus goodie for fans, a A4-size clear file folder with an illustration of Sakura Matō, Saber Alter, and Rider drawn by Sudou. Check out the art down below:
What are your thoughts on the teaser and key visual? Have you watched the Fate/Stay Night: Heavens Feel films yet? Let us know what your thoughts on the teaser were by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]