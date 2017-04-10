The Japanese THOR RAGNAROK Dub Adds Two New Voice Actors

Japan will be getting Thor: Ragnaraok on November 3rd, which is the same day as the US. But in Japan it is being titled Mighty Thor: Battle Royale!

With Kenta Miyake (My Hero Academia's All Might) returning to voice the Marvel superhero and Norse God Thor. Daisuke Hirakawa (Free!'s Rei, Jojo's Kakyoin) is back as Loki. Frequent Mark Ruffalo dubber Atsushi Miyauchi is again voicing the Hulk. Actor/musician/occasional anime cameo Hideyuki Kanaya (Horigome in K-on!, various minor roles through Recorder and Randsell) will voice Korg, the alien voiced by director Taika Waititi in the English version.



Takarazuka Revue performer-turned film/TV actress Yūki Amami (Japan Academy Awards Rookie of the Year for Christmas Apocalypse, Granmamare in Ponyo) voices Cate Blanchett's villain Hela and anime favorite Miyuki Sawashiro adds another Ame Comi role (she was recently Enchantress in Suicide Squad) as Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie are also joining the line up for the film.



Here is the official trailer of Thor: Ragnarok for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to be seeing the new Thor movie when it comes out? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!





