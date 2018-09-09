The Sci-Fi Themed Manga INVADE YOU Ended This Month

How would it feel to be an alien that decides to live on on earth,with his parents and live a quiet and peaceful life in solitude without any worry? THat was the dream of young Hajime Sorajima, until a young high school girl named Ria Aiba, believes him to be an alien and goes on a quest to expose him. This is the story of Kazusa Inaoka's Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! (Invade You). The series premiered, early this summer, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump to some promising success. Now, after only a few months in publication, the series has announced that its final chapter premiered in the 41st issue of Shonen Jump.







The series itself was a pretty solid success and recenly published its first volume at the beginning of September. While exact details as to its short run may not be known; the series was still a fun run for its duration. Sad to see the series end? Never have time to really catch up and read it? Share your thoughts on the series' sudden end, in the usual spot!