These Two New BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Clips Show Off A Whole Bunch Of Crazy

Check out two new clips from Funimation's upcoming special release of Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, playing in select local theaters!

KILLAMOJO | 6/7/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
The theatrical release of the Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic anime film is less than a week away and to commemorate the occasion, Funimation launched two new clips from the film. 

In the first clip, Ciel and Sebastian are on hand for a special experiment where a corpse is reanimated right before their eyes. However, nothing every goes wrong when someone brings a loved one back from the dead. The second clip features a "Death Match" starring everyones favorite crazy grim reaper Grell!

The Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic's limited theatrical debut starts next week with the subbed version (June 12th) and finishes of with the dubbed version (June 14th). Find a theater near you and check it out!





About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

The brand new feature film is based on the Luxury Liner arc from the original manga and follows up the Black Butler: Book of Murder arc! Ciel and Sebastian investigate a human experimentation case aboard a luxury liner, the Campania, with appearances from many favorite characters, including Grell and Undertaker.
