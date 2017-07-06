These Two New BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Clips Show Off A Whole Bunch Of Crazy
The theatrical release of the Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic anime film is less than a week away and to commemorate the occasion, Funimation launched two new clips from the film.
Check out two new clips from Funimation's upcoming special release of Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, playing in select local theaters!
In the first clip, Ciel and Sebastian are on hand for a special experiment where a corpse is reanimated right before their eyes. However, nothing every goes wrong when someone brings a loved one back from the dead. The second clip features a "Death Match" starring everyones favorite crazy grim reaper Grell!
The Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic's limited theatrical debut starts next week with the subbed version (June 12th) and finishes of with the dubbed version (June 14th). Find a theater near you and check it out!
About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
The brand new feature film is based on the Luxury Liner arc from the original manga and follows up the Black Butler: Book of Murder arc! Ciel and Sebastian investigate a human experimentation case aboard a luxury liner, the Campania, with appearances from many favorite characters, including Grell and Undertaker.
