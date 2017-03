Two New GHOST IN THE SHELL Promos And A Featurette Showcase The Major In Action

About Ghost in the Shell:



The Major (Scarlett Johansson) is a special ops, one-of-a-kind, human-cyborg hybrid who leads an elite task force known as Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, she faces an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotics' advancements in cyber technology.

In Paramount Pictures Ghost in the Shell, Rupert Sanders take the helm of feature film, which also stars Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Wincott, and Pilou Asbæk, and of course Scarlett Johansson as "The Major" is set for release on March 31, 2017. Though there has been much hesitation with the hollywood adaptation of one of the most popular animes of all time. Well, hopefully these promos and featurette provide some comfort.The new promos feature The Major in her task for revenge. Not to mention there is some serious action! The featurette also provides fans of the franchise with some interviews and insight of the upcoming filmLet us know what you think of them in the comment section below!