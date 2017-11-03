Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Two New GHOST IN THE SHELL Promos And A Featurette Showcase The Major In Action

Two New GHOST IN THE SHELL Promos And A Featurette Showcase The Major In Action

Scarlett Johansson unleashes some serious whoop ass in these new promos and featurette for Paramount's upcoming Ghost in the Shell movie. Hit the jump and check them all out!

Taylor Beames | 3/11/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
In Paramount Pictures Ghost in the Shell, Rupert Sanders take the helm of feature film, which also stars Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Wincott, and Pilou Asbæk, and of course Scarlett Johansson as "The Major" is set for release on March 31, 2017. Though there has been much hesitation with the hollywood adaptation of one of the most popular animes of all time. Well, hopefully these promos and featurette provide some comfort. 

The new promos feature The Major in her task for revenge. Not to mention there is some serious action! The featurette also provides fans of the franchise with some interviews and insight of the upcoming film

Let us know what you think of them in the comment section below!







About Ghost in the Shell:

The Major (Scarlett Johansson) is a special ops, one-of-a-kind, human-cyborg hybrid who leads an elite task force known as Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, she faces an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotics' advancements in cyber technology.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Get Hype For Season 2 With This ATTACK ON TITAN Recap Movie Theatrical Trailer Get Hype For Season 2 With This ATTACK ON TITAN Recap Movie Theatrical Trailer
FUNimation launched a new theatrical trailer for the upcoming Attack on Titan Recap Movies. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and pick up your tickets!
Two New GHOST IN THE SHELL Promos And A Featurette Showcase The Major In Action Two New GHOST IN THE SHELL Promos And A Featurette Showcase The Major In Action
Scarlett Johansson unleashes some serious whoop ass in these new promos and featurette for Paramount's upcoming Ghost in the Shell movie. Hit the jump and check them all out!
Toonami To Replace ONE PIECE With TOKYO GHOUL (Uncut) Toonami To Replace ONE PIECE With TOKYO GHOUL (Uncut)
Toonami, Cartoon Network's Saturday Night anime programming block will be replacing One Piece episodes with uncut episodes of Tokyo Ghoul, beginning on March 25.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]