ULYSESS: JEANNE D'ARC AND THE ALCHEMIST KNIGHT Gets A New Trailer

The Crunchyroll Expo took place in the Californian city of San José these past few days. During the event, a new promotional video of the anime of Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc to Renkin no Kishi was presented.



This animated adaptation of the series of light novels created by Mikage Kasuga will premiere on Japanese television on October 8. The series can also be followed through the Crunchyroll streaming anime platform, although for the moment it has not been revealed in which territories it will be available.



In addition to this, the first episode of this new Ulysses series was also presented. The first actress revealed was Yuko Ôno, who plays the role of Jeanne, as well as Ryousuke Naya, the sound director of the series.



AXsiZ (Kôkaku no Pandora, Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san) produces this animated series. For this he has decided to commission the direction to Shin Itagaki (Teekyû, Basquash !, Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter) and Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Märchen Mädchen, Ninja Nonsense, Tales of Symphonia: Tethe'alla Episode) will handle the script.



Character designs are made by Jouji Sawada (Golden Kids) while Ryousuke Naya (Magical Girl Site, Haitai Nanafa) deals with sound direction and Taku Iwasaki (Gurren Lagann, Bungo Stray Dogs, Black Butler) composition of the soundtrack.



Here is the voice acting cast:



Yuko Ôno - Jeanne d’Arc

Ryota Ohsaka - Montmorency

Yûki Takada - Philip

Hisako Tôjô - Astaroth

Manami Numakura - Richemont

Saori Ônishi - Charlotte

Shizuka Ishigami - La Hire

Yûki Kuwahara - Batard

Junji Majima - Alençon

Hidenori Takahashi - Xaintrailles



Mikage Kasuga writes this light novel full of fantasy titled Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc to Renkin no Kishi since August 2015. Shueisha publishes under the label Dash X Bunko. The work has been published in Japan with 4 volumes plus a prequel volume.



In addition to the novel, the work has an adaptation to the manga at the hands of Yagi Shinba and Hirafumi. This adaptation began to be serialized in the magazine Dash X Comic of the same publishing house recently, in February 2018.

















The story is set in the 15th century, during the Hundred Years' War between France and England over the succession to the French throne. Montmorency, the son of a noble, immerses himself in the studies of magic and alchemy at a royal knight training school. However, following France's crushing defeat at Agincourt, the school is dissolved. Having lost everything and now a wanted man, Montmorency, who had just become an alchemist, encounters a mysterious village girl named Jehanne.