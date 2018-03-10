YU-GI-OH! VRAINS Releases Its Fourth Ending Theme Song
The fourth official ending for Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is 1.30 minutes long and it shows new animation or scenes from the show.
Studio Gallop's action fantasy sci-fi shonen anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, has released its fourth ending theme ahead of its incorporation into an episode. Check out the new animation.
The video showcases different cards seen in the game as well as the main characters from the show. The music incorporated is a mix of rock and pop. There are various shots of the antagonists as well.
Masahiro Hosoda is directing the series, Kazuki Takahashi (original creator) is helping with the development and Ryoga/Kimeru have theme song performances.
The previous ending themes were: Believe In Magic by Ryoga, Writing Life by Goodbye holiday and BOY by uchuu.
The opening themes are With The Wind by Hiroaki TOMMY Tominiaga and go forward by KIMERU.
The series is produced by TV Tokyo and Nihon Ad Systems, it airs every Wednesday at 18:25 (JST).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]