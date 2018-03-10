YU-GI-OH! VRAINS Releases Its Fourth Ending Theme Song

The fourth official ending for Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is 1.30 minutes long and it shows new animation or scenes from the show.



The video showcases different cards seen in the game as well as the main characters from the show. The music incorporated is a mix of rock and pop. There are various shots of the antagonists as well.



Masahiro Hosoda is directing the series, Kazuki Takahashi (original creator) is helping with the development and Ryoga/Kimeru have theme song performances.



The previous ending themes were: Believe In Magic by Ryoga, Writing Life by Goodbye holiday and BOY by uchuu.



The opening themes are With The Wind by Hiroaki TOMMY Tominiaga and go forward by KIMERU.



The series is produced by TV Tokyo and Nihon Ad Systems, it airs every Wednesday at 18:25 (JST).