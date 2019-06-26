New Manga YU-GI-OH OCG STRUCTURES Is Currently In The Works
Yu-Gi-Oh in the past was one of the best manga and anime series, and while the current anime run doesn’t have the same flare as the original, it's still quite popular. Now, for those who have been waiting patiently for a new manga series, well, your prayers have been answered.
The latest manga series in the works right now is Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures, an no doubt fans are super excited, especially since the original cards are destined to show up.
According to a recent report, a new manga series in the pipeline known as Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures. At the moment, we can't say what the new series is all about, but we do know it focuses on the character, Shouma.
Additionally, the original Yu-Gi-Oh cards are set to appear in this new manga series, so right now we're wondering if any of the old characters of the first anime series will ever make an appearance at some point.
It's highly unlikely at this point, but one can always dream, can we not? After all, the original series was the best of all, so it would make a lot of sense to deliver a little nostalgia to get the older fans more interested in reading the manga.
