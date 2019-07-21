New YU-GI-OH Anime Scheduled For Release At Some Point In 2020
The year 2020 promises to see the launch of several new and exciting anime series, some continuing from previous seasons. One, in particular, is the new Yu-Gi-Oh, and no doubt it should be a blast.
The current Yu-Gi-Oh is still being aired, but for those who are wondering if a new one is around the corner, well, you're in luck because 2020 is the timeline at the moment.
Now, the announcement trailer was shown at a live Shonen Jump event in Japan, and we suspect fans from that region were super excited to learn that they have a new Yu-Gi-Oh series to look forward to.
When it comes down to details of this upcoming series, we have none to share outside of the fact that it is currently in production. Chances are, fans will learn more about the exact release date before the end of the year or early into the next.
At the moment, an ARC-V Yu-Gi-Oh anime is being broadcasted in Japan and other parts of the world. As it stands, this show is close to wrapping up, at least from the point of view of many viewers.
The popular anime series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It was a huge success, and manage to run from 1996 to 2004.
