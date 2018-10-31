First Clip of YU YU HAKUSHO OVA Finds Its Way to the Internet

The clip is very short, but at the same time, it gives us a tiny idea of what to expect from this upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho OVA that should release before 2019.

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the best anime series of all time, and most fans would love to see a reboot in the near future. That’s probably never going to happen any time soon, but until then, we can make do with a few special now and again.

Just last week, the anime released two new specials, and they were great. But those specials are not enough, and as such, we await the promised OVA that was promised for quite some time.

Today we came across a post on Twitter that shows an all-new clip of the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho OVA, and yes, we are extremely excited because it looks promising. The clip is only 13 seconds long, but it was enough to show Hiei using his trademark Dragon of the Darkness Flame.

We’re not sure who he’s fighting, but that person is up for some serious pain if they refuse to get out of the way. We know how powerful this attack is, so if Hiei is using it, it’s safe to say the enemy is of high class.

For now, we have no idea if the new anime will be shared outside of Japan. We see no reason why since Yu Yu Hakusho is quite popular in the west. In many ways, the original run was much better than Dragon Ball Z, especially where storytelling and character development are concerned.

We should point out that the design style is quite refined, much better than ever before. This is expected, and we can’t wait to see it in action.