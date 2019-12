New POWER RANGERS Movie Reboot In The Works At Paramount Pictures; Set During The 1990s

Jonathan Entwistle, known for creating Netflix's acclaimed series The End of the F***ing World, is reportedly (via) in early talks to direct a Power Rangers movie reboot for Paramount Pictures. Patrick Burleigh, writer of the upcoming film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, is penning the script.It seems that any and all discussions revolving around a sequel to 2017's Power Rangers have truly been quashed. This is understandable given that the film didn't perform too well financially nor critically. The Power Rangers franchise is also now owned by Hasbro — as of last year.The new Power Rangers movie reboot will involve aand see kids sent back in time to the 1990s and needing to find a way back to the present. That's where details dry up, unfortunately. However, it sounds intriguing nonetheless.