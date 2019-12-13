New POWER RANGERS Movie Reboot In The Works At Paramount Pictures; Set During The 1990s
Jonathan Entwistle, known for creating Netflix's acclaimed series The End of the F***ing World, is reportedly (via Toonado) in early talks to direct a Power Rangers movie reboot for Paramount Pictures. Patrick Burleigh, writer of the upcoming film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, is penning the script.
The creator of Netflix's The End of the F***ing World is in talks with Paramount to helm a Power Rangers movie reboot involving time-travel and set during the '90s.
It seems that any and all discussions revolving around a sequel to 2017's Power Rangers have truly been quashed. This is understandable given that the film didn't perform too well financially nor critically. The Power Rangers franchise is also now owned by Hasbro — as of last year.
The new Power Rangers movie reboot will involve a "time-travel element" and see kids sent back in time to the 1990s and needing to find a way back to the present. That's where details dry up, unfortunately. However, it sounds intriguing nonetheless.
