New POWER RANGERS Trailer Sees The Team Finally Morph Into Action
The second trailer for Lionsgate's live-action Power Rangers movie is definitely an improvement over the moody debut trailer. Fun, action-packed and a bit silly, this is exactly what fans of the long-running children's show love about the franchise.
The new trailer for Lionsgate's Power Rangers movie sees the five Angel Grove teens morph and reveals Zordon and Alpha-Five in the Command Center as well as Goldar and the Megazord.
Also, given the two different costumes worn by Elizabeth Banks' Rita Repulsa it seems the film isn't trying very hard to hide the fact that she's in possession of the Green Ranger power coin. But did she steal it or is she its original owner - a Power Ranger gone bad?
Suddenly, it appears as if Lionsgate may have a hit on its hands...
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017
DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite
WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks
