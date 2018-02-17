POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS Announced For 2019; Will Adapt TOKUMEI SENTAI GO-BUSTERS
Following the Hasbro news, Saban Brands has now officially announced the 26th season of Power Rangers, which will be titled Power Rangers Beast Morphers and will adapt Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters!
Beast Morphers will draw its inspiration from Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, the 36th entry in the Super Sentai franchise, and will make its debut on Nickelodeon in early 2019. The series will be the first in the entire franchise to receive products from Hasbro Inc. and will also be the first Power Rangers series where the Rangers don leather suits instead of the traditional spandex.
Here's the official synopsis:
"Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun."
Saban Brands Announces Power Rangers’ 26th Season “Power Rangers Beast Morphers” – Power Rangers’ 2019 Season’s Theme and Logo Revealed
Los Angeles, CA – February 17, 2018 – Saban Brands today announced Power Rangers’ 26th season, set to air on Nickelodeon in early 2019, will be “Power Rangers Beast Morphers.” Additionally, the Beast Morphers logo was revealed to fans for the first time.
“At Saban Brands, we strive to deliver family entertainment that is engaging and forward-thinking while maintaining the core values, such as inclusivity and teamwork, that are important to parents,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands. “With ‘Beast Morphers’ we introduce fan-favorite animal themes with a new, intriguing special ops storyline that keeps the Power Rangers series fresh for viewers of all ages, especially the new generation of viewers.”
Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise celebrates its milestone anniversary year with the 25th season, “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” currently airing on Saturdays at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S.
Saban Brands recently announced it will continue its longtime partnership with Nickelodeon to serve as the official broadcaster for Saban’s Power Rangers television series in the U.S. through 2021.
“Power Rangers Beast Morphers” will mark the first Power Rangers toy collection from the franchise’s newly announced global master toy partner, Hasbro Inc, starting in spring 2019.
